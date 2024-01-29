General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) PT Raised to $296.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s current price.

GD has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD traded down $1.12 on Monday, hitting $263.95. 201,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,427. The company has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.61. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $267.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

