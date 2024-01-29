Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $8.68 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,758 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000.
Shares of BSCO remained flat at $20.91 on Monday. 199,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,438. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $20.95.
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
