Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $394.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.47% from the stock’s previous close.

AMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.63.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $390.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $370.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.20. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $402.64.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,843,000 after purchasing an additional 236,944 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,248,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.