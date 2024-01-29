Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 528,473 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 74.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,865 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 528,473 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 129,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $579,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

STMicroelectronics stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.25. 882,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,118,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.44. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

