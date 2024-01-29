Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 257.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,493 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.98. 947,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,546,604. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

