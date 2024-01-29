Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.33 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

Shares of CELH traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775,160. Celsius has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average is $56.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $196,704.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $196,704.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 786,008 shares of company stock worth $37,639,105 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

