Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $66,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

DE stock opened at $393.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.62. The company has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.