Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT Raised to $80.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.44% from the stock’s previous close.

NTRA has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,841. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.28. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Natera will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $201,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,743 shares in the company, valued at $19,300,060.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,743 shares in the company, valued at $19,300,060.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,202 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $145,023.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,558.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 674,556 shares of company stock worth $39,579,884 in the last 90 days. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,258,000 after buying an additional 371,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,556,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,388,000 after acquiring an additional 67,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Natera by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after acquiring an additional 577,106 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Natera by 55.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,072,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in Natera by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,003,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after acquiring an additional 103,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

