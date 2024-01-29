The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target to $35.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GNTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 585,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,987. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $34.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gentex will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $559,838,000 after purchasing an additional 93,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,794,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $610,899,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 99,783.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622,309 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gentex by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,886,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,025,000 after acquiring an additional 100,063 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

