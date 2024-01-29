2Xideas AG Lowers Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

2Xideas AG decreased its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,756 shares during the period. Ferguson comprises approximately 1.3% of 2Xideas AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $11,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Ferguson in the second quarter worth approximately $857,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter worth $511,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Shares of FERG traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.95. 92,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,447. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $123.17 and a 1-year high of $194.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.08 and a 200-day moving average of $167.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

