TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 75 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.4% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,562,000 after acquiring an additional 193,438 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,493,000 after acquiring an additional 50,514 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,982. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.08 and its 200-day moving average is $182.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.19 and a 52-week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

