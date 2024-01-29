Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 389 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $111.83 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $116.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

