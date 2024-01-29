Equitable Trust Co. Sells 48,589 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,972 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 48,589 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions comprises 1.4% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Equitable Trust Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Skyworks Solutions worth $16,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4,721.2% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 124,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 121,760 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,675,000 after purchasing an additional 338,820 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $66,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.56. 244,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,682. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

