Equitable Trust Co. Increases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,439,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 7.1% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co. owned 0.36% of iShares Gold Trust worth $85,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 386,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,062,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 12,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 161,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.27. The stock had a trading volume of 614,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,703. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $39.45.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

