HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) is Equitable Trust Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up 2.7% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $32,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after buying an additional 2,307,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,104,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.
HCA Healthcare Stock Performance
HCA traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $283.55. The company had a trading volume of 228,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,224. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.42 and its 200 day moving average is $261.90. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.
About HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.
