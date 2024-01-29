iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 724,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,920 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Atria Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $35,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $51.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

