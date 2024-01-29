Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 374,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,726 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $13,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.
Delta Air Lines Price Performance
Shares of DAL opened at $39.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.
About Delta Air Lines
Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.
