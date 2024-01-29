Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lessened by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.54.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

