Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 93,881 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,156,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,881 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Starbucks worth $105,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after buying an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,519,088,000 after buying an additional 1,499,524 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,711,111,000 after buying an additional 554,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.2 %

Starbucks stock opened at $92.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.22 and its 200 day moving average is $97.09. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.82.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

