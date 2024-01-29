Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $461,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Paychex Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $120.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

