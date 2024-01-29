Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $234.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $255.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.07. The stock has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

