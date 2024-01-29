iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Increased by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,345,000 after buying an additional 819,001 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22,055.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,282,000 after acquiring an additional 458,758 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,513.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 379,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,331,000 after acquiring an additional 355,670 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $174.29 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.56 and a 12 month high of $175.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.03.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

