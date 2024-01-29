TrueWealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after buying an additional 197,327,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,870,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,579 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,975 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $18,007,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $17,304,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHZ opened at $46.20 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.18.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.