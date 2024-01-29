Equitable Trust Co. Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 2.2% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $26,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $448.88. The company had a trading volume of 132,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,062. The firm has a market cap of $142.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $430.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.39. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $450.62.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

