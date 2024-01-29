MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $14.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MidCap Financial Investment traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 5784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 74.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 138,500.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 63.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $921.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $68.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

