Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,842 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the third quarter worth about $344,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth about $789,000. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in Stantec by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 118,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stantec by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Stantec by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 106,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of Stantec stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,169. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.77. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $81.41.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Stantec had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $981.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

Stantec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.