Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Purchased by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,609 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 0.36% of Canada Goose worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 203.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 135.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,105 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth approximately $25,797,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,531,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,281,000 after purchasing an additional 616,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $8,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOOS traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 139,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,392. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $24.73.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.78 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Equities analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

