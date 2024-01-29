Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,914 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,176,000 after purchasing an additional 199,629 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after purchasing an additional 87,280 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,863,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 79,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.35. 306,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,413,007. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $63.68.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

