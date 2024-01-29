Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $7.51 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries comprises approximately 0.7% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $515,331,000 after purchasing an additional 95,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,990,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $94.73. The stock had a trading volume of 71,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,688. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average of $95.04. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.63%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

