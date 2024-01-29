Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 15,622 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up about 0.7% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,313.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after buying an additional 405,301 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 28.1% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 23,579 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 45.3% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,506,000 after buying an additional 2,040,993 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,484,658. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

