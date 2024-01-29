Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,328,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.
Honeywell International Stock Performance
HON stock opened at $201.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.
Insider Transactions at Honeywell International
In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Honeywell International
Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Honeywell International
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Building momentum: Homebuilder sector primed for breakout
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Today’s market could make Sysco stock break out, will it?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.