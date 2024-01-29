Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,328,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $201.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

View Our Latest Report on HON

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.