Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $201.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

