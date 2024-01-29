Winch Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.7% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE V opened at $267.94 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $272.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $491.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.93.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.50.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
