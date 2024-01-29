Aveo Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 882,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $115.15 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $117.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

