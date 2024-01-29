Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Westpark Capital

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Westpark Capital in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PANW. Bank of America cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.10.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $342.42. 340,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,469. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.64. The company has a market cap of $107.97 billion, a PE ratio of 194.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $154.11 and a 1 year high of $350.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,910,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

