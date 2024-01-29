Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,133,853,000 after acquiring an additional 468,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,695,521,000 after buying an additional 309,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,443,709,000 after buying an additional 788,551 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $981.45.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,208.90. 234,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,818. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,070.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $942.03. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.10 and a twelve month high of $1,284.55. The company has a market capitalization of $565.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.