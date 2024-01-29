Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 70.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAG. Barclays decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993,034. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.16. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $38.94.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

