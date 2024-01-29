Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,238 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. HSBC comprises approximately 1.6% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $24,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,964,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,420,000 after purchasing an additional 438,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HSBC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,718,000 after acquiring an additional 109,003 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,799,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,150,000 after acquiring an additional 178,435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $811.00.

HSBC Trading Down 0.5 %

HSBC stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.47. The stock had a trading volume of 206,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,235. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.08. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $152.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.63.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). HSBC had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $34.11 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

