Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 37,121 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 642,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,121 shares during the period. Trip.com Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $22,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 125,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,341,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,655 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $638,000. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.85. 1,117,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.60. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $43.59.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

