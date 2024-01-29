Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 10,112 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,582 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares during the quarter. HubSpot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of HubSpot worth $21,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in HubSpot by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total value of $4,782,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 545,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,195,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total value of $4,782,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 545,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,195,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.81, for a total transaction of $905,850.38. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,408,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,659,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $21,813,185 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.77.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE HUBS traded up $6.90 on Monday, reaching $595.64. 31,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,827. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.54 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $541.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.59. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $334.78 and a fifty-two week high of $599.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

