Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $18,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,816,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,459,000 after buying an additional 178,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,054,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,974,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,333,000 after purchasing an additional 107,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,838,000 after buying an additional 244,271 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.0 %

Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.44. The stock had a trading volume of 344,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,494. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $57.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

