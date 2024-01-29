KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of KBR worth $11,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in KBR by 930.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in KBR by 110.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 113.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.53 per share, with a total value of $257,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,584,082.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

KBR stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.35. 106,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.43. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 25.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

