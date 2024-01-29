Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 536 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Booking by 16.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Booking by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,555.62.

Booking Stock Down 0.3 %

BKNG stock traded down $11.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,508.47. 44,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,744. The company has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,391.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,152.15. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,331.23 and a 52 week high of $3,669.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

