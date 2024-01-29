Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $10.88 Million Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $10,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 30.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $34,133.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,922. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $34,133.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,764,321 in the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKX. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SKX traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $63.51. 188,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average is $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $65.17.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

