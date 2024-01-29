Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 6,834 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

AXON traded up $3.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $254.46. The company had a trading volume of 32,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $262.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.07. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.82.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at $51,432,231.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $59,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 356,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,068,037.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,432,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,343 shares of company stock worth $19,964,734 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

