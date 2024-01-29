Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the quarter. Flex makes up approximately 2.0% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.27% of Flex worth $31,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Flex by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Flex by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after buying an additional 44,642 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FLEX stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,747,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $30.75.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

