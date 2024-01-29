Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $49.67 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor accounts for approximately 3.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.12% of ON Semiconductor worth $49,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 40.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,270,000 after purchasing an additional 294,276 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,674,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.5% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 171,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,826.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 50,359 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ ON traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.30. 737,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,370,941. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day moving average is $85.69. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.83.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

