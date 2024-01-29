Clear Investment Research LLC Buys 155 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USO. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

United States Oil Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA USO traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,796. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $57.83 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.82.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

