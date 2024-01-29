2Xideas AG Has $11.24 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

2Xideas AG trimmed its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,404 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG owned 0.06% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth $179,689,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,328,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $125,185,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $88.71. The company had a trading volume of 480,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,690. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day moving average of $86.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 162.05% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Capital upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.91.

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

