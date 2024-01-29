Clear Investment Research LLC Has $229,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,887,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,979,000 after acquiring an additional 186,520 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,841,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,858,000 after acquiring an additional 172,031 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,905,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 105,826 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.65. 239,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,232. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average is $51.64.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

